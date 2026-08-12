In Northwestern Turkey! An F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training flight

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed today during a training flight in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova, not far from Istanbul, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, quoted by TRT Haber, BTA reports.

The ministry indicated that the pilot who was flying the crashed plane managed to eject before the machine crashed and is unharmed.

The Turkish authorities have already launched an investigation into the case, which should establish the cause of the fighter jet's crash, the ministry also noted.