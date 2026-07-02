Volodymyr Zelensky on the massive Russian attack on Kiev: We will respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed today that his country would respond to the massive Russian attack on the capital Kiev last night, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"Russia is striking civilian targets only to force Ukraine to give up its statehood, to drive a wedge between civil society and the military. They were counting on this throughout the war. This will not happen," Zelensky said. He added that Ukraine "will definitely" will retaliate.

The number of people killed in the attack in Kiev has meanwhile risen to 21. Eighty-five people, including two children, were injured, Ukrform reported, citing Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The Facebook post noted that the attack caused damage in all districts of Kiev.

Ukrainian police reported, quoted by Ukrinform, that their officers found debris from a Russian Kh-69 cruise missile with a cluster warhead in the Obolonsky district.

This is one of the most massive Russian attacks on Kiev since the start of the war more than four years ago.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the attack was in response to Ukrainian strikes that caused fuel shortages in the country, the Associated Press notes. press.

A doctor was killed and a nurse was injured in a Russian strike on a medical facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ukrinform also reported, citing the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the neighboring Zaporizhia region, three people were injured in an attack on the administrative center of Zaporizhia, the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram.