A multi-day worship of the mortal remains of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the age of 86 in a US-Israeli air strike at the beginning of the war a few months ago, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

Khamenei's mortal remains were displayed in a glass sarcophagus at the religious complex "Imam Khomeini Mosalla" in Tehran. Thousands of mourners flocked to pay their last respects, with many weeping and chanting: "Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!".

People carried flags and placards, and billboards with Khamenei's face were put up all over the capital. "I am here to say goodbye to my beloved leader Ali Khamenei", said Hananeh Mousavi, 27, who attended the service with her mother, through tears. "I never imagined I would see a day like this. I wish I had died before this tragedy."

The outdoor stage at the religious complex recreated the religious ceremony hall at Khamenei's residence in central Tehran, from where he often addressed the Iranian people. The building was destroyed in the February 28 airstrike that killed Khamenei and part of his family. The coffins of his deceased relatives were placed under his coffin, and his black turban, a symbol of his descent from the Prophet Muhammad, was placed on top of it.

Iranian authorities expect millions of people to join the procession in the streets of Tehran, similar to the mass funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. Because of the summer heat, organizers sprayed water on the crowd and handed out cold drinks.

"We came to show that we are united in defending our country and our religion," said Ali Kazemi, who arrived in the capital from the northwestern city of Tabriz, about 530 kilometers from Tehran.

According to analysts, the mass attendance at the procession could strengthen the positions of the Iranian leadership at a time when the country is trying to use its control of the Strait of Hormuz in negotiations with the United States for a permanent end to the war, while at the same time remaining fears of new Israeli strikes.

Iran chose July 4, the day the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, to begin the pilgrimage. Authorities did not comment on the coincidence, but during the ceremony in Tehran, the crowd chanted "Death to America!" - a slogan that has been used in the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the hostage crisis at the American embassy.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump said in a speech in South Dakota: "We have defeated Iran. They are desperate for a deal. We gave them a week off for the pilgrimage."

Tehran also sent a message to the US president - some of those present held a large banner with the inscription #KillTrump.

It is still unclear whether the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, will appear at the pilgrimage to his father. In 1989, Ali Khamenei himself attended the pilgrimage to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, visibly upset, shortly before taking over the leadership of Iran. Among the remains on display in Tehran's Mausoleum are those of Mojtaba Khamenei's wife.

Following Israel's threats against Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday, Iran's Joint Military Command warned Israel and the US to "avoid any misjudgments" in the coming days.

High-ranking delegations from at least 100 countries are participating in the mourning ceremonies. The Ayatollah's body will lie in state in Tehran's Mausoleum until tomorrow.

After the prayers, Khamenei's remains will be taken to several cities in Iran and neighboring Iraq. For the mourning ceremonies, authorities have closed a number of streets, restricted air traffic and imposed severe restrictions on daily life in the capital.

On Monday, a funeral procession will take place in Tehran along the city's main streets, after which the body will be taken to the Shiite holy city of Qom - the country's main religious center, where mourning ceremonies will be held on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ali Khamenei's body will be transported to Iraq, where separate pilgrimage ceremonies will be organized in the Shiite holy cities of Karbala and Najaf. Khamenei will be buried on Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad.