Funeral procession begins in memory of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The funeral procession in memory of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his three relatives who died with him began in Tehran, the state television of the Islamic Republic (IRIB) reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse, writes BTA.

"The funeral procession with the revered body of the martyred imam and leader set off a few moments ago in the capital", IRIB said on its Telegram profile, adding that the procession was attended by "a huge crowd" of people who came to see off the ayatollah.

Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war against the US on February 28.