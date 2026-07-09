US grants Ukraine Patriot production license after key Trump-Zelensky meeting in Ankara OVERVIEW

Amid a serious military escalation, the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara have become an arena for key geopolitical decisions.

The main highlights of the forum focused on a radical change in military support for Kiev and coordinated actions of allies in the Middle East.

License for own production of Patriot

The most important news of the past few hours is the official decision of the US to grant Ukraine the right to its own production of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The serious diplomatic breakthrough was announced personally by US President Donald Trump after his crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision comes at a critical moment for Kiev. In recent weeks, Ukrainian stocks of interceptor missiles have reached critically low levels due to intense air attacks. The granting of the official production license is aimed at ensuring long-term strategic independence of Ukrainian air defense and reducing logistical pressure on Western allies.

NATO support for US actions towards Iran

In parallel with the Ukrainian topic, the summit in the Turkish capital also addressed the escalating tensions in the Middle East. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a statement expressing the North Atlantic Alliance's full and unequivocal support for the latest US military and diplomatic actions towards Iran.

Rutte described the US moves in the region as “absolutely necessary for the defense of international shipping“ and ensuring stability on key maritime trade routes. According to him, the allies remain united in countering any attempts to destabilize global security and economy.

Expectations for the day

The information flow from Ankara continues to be extremely dynamic. Today, the following are expected: