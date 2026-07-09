Bloody drama in Bavaria: School in Schongau evacuated after knife attack, children injured

Two 13-year-old girls were seriously injured in an attack at the Welfen-Gymnasium in the small Bavarian town of Schongau, located about 80 km southwest of Munich. The incident was reported at around 12:50 p.m., which triggered a lightning-fast large-scale operation by the police and emergency services.

The attacker is a 16-year-old boy, a citizen of another European Union country, who is a former student at the same school. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrind confirmed that the young man broke into the building carrying a firearm and knives. After his gun misfired, he used the knife to injure the schoolgirls. Thanks to the quick and selfless intervention of teachers and police officers who arrived on the scene, the attacker was neutralized and arrested.

A total of six medical helicopters were involved in the rescue operation, which transported the injured children to hospital. Doctors assured that the lives of the two girls were not in danger at the moment. A Munich police spokesman said that according to initial data, the attacker was undergoing psychiatric treatment and probably acted in a state of mental crisis. An emergency psychological support center has been opened at the local fire department for the parents and relatives of the 800 students at the high school.