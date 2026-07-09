Pskov Region introduces restrictions on refueling due to shortage of gasoline and diesel

New restrictions on refueling will come into force in the Pskov Region from July 10, reports "Pskovskaya Pravda". The measures provide that cars will be serviced at gas stations according to their license plates, and AI-92 gasoline will be sold only during a certain time range, reports News.bg.

The governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov announced that the restrictions will begin to apply from Friday. On even-numbered days, cars with license plates starting with the numbers 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 will be able to refuel. On odd-numbered days, vehicles with license plates starting with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 will be serviced.

In addition, the sale of AI-92 gasoline will be limited to the hours between 2:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

The measures are part of the actions of Russian regional authorities to address the crisis in the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel that arose after the increased Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

The topic was also discussed at a meeting of the Russian government on Wednesday, at which President Vladimir Putin reviewed the situation in the fuel sector. During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia is introducing a ban on the export of diesel fuel. The ban on the export of Russian gasoline was imposed back in April.

In his speech, Putin said that, according to Moscow, the Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries are aimed at causing economic damage to the country and creating social tension.

“It is absolutely obvious that the enemy seeks to cause damage to the economy. But most importantly, it seeks to create a tense situation in society. We understand with you that this task is impossible“, the Russian president said.