Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded ironically to a question about whether he would go to the Russian capital Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin.

In response to a question from US President Donald Trump about whether he would travel to Moscow for talks, Zelensky joked that there are too many Ukrainian drones there, Ukrinform reported.

“It's dangerous there right now. There are too many Ukrainian drones there,“ he said. Zelensky has previously said he is willing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin anywhere but Moscow.

Zelensky made the comment during a meeting with Donald Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara.

Before the meeting with Zelensky began, Trump said he believed a deal to end the war was on the horizon and added that the United States would work on some kind of package of guarantees to be provided to Ukraine, the Associated Press reports. Trump did not rule out that part of this package of potential guarantees from Washington could include steps to ensure the closure of Ukrainian airspace, BTA reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky if he comes to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a fruitful meeting with US President Donald Trump, during which the two discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defenses amid increased Russian attacks, Reuters reported. "With President Trump, we discussed several ideas that could strengthen our positions and bring peace closer," Zelensky wrote on the social network X after the talks, which took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.