Russia claims to have thwarted terrorist attacks in Moscow with direct involvement of Western intelligence services

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced today that it had thwarted a series of terrorist attacks in Moscow, planned by Ukrainian security services "with the direct involvement of Western intelligence services", Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The targets of the attacks, in which drones were to be used, were senior officers of the Russian army, as well as one of the leading enterprises in the defense industry.

Meanwhile, two tankers were attacked by Ukrainian drones in the Sea of Azov, the governor of Russia's Rostov region reported.

"The tanker crews have been evacuated. As a result of the drone strike, a fire broke out. "The fire on one of the ships is still burning, and on the other the fire has been completely extinguished," Governor Yuri Slyusar said on the Telegram app.

Russian air defense forces shot down 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

An oil depot in the Tver region burst into flames after a drone attack, acting governor Vitaly Korolev said, adding that the fire was under control and no injuries were reported.