Iran has attacked US Patriot systems with kamikaze drones

The Iranian army officially announced today that it had attacked US Patriot air defense systems located in Kuwait, a satellite early warning system in Qatar and an army fuel depot in Bahrain with kamikaze drones, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, citing Iranian state media.

These attacks were in response to US air strikes earlier in the day, Tehran media noted, BTA reported.

The army said that it "used a large number of kamikaze drones of various types in continuation of the attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran army against US bases in the region“.

Earlier today, Iran's elite Corps of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had struck US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to another wave of US attacks on targets in Iran, the agencies reported, citing the state television of the Islamic Republic (IRIB).

The Iranians "called a while ago and are desperate to make a deal", said US President Donald Trump, quoted by DPA.

"I don't know if there's any point in making a deal with them. "I don't know if they'll comply with it after that," the American leader told reporters on his presidential plane on his way back from a NATO summit in Turkey.

Asked to comment on why the Iranian leadership was attacking civilian ships if it was interested in an agreement, Trump replied that they were "a little crazy."

The US president has repeatedly reported on various discussions and phone calls, the content of which the other side has later fully or partially disputed, DPA notes.

Earlier this night, Washington launched a new wave of strikes on Iran. The US military said their goal was to weaken Tehran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump threatened that if the Islamic Republic continued to attack ships, it would be subjected to even more fierce attacks.