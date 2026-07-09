14 dead, 78 injured in US strikes in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said at least 14 people have been killed and 78 injured in the past two days as a result of US strikes on the country, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

According to information from the head of the ministry's public relations department, Hossein Kermanpour, published on the social network X, the US attacks were carried out during a ceasefire in force and affected five Iranian provinces.

“While the ceasefire was in force, the US carried out strikes on five Iranian provinces“, Kermanpour said.

According to official data from the Iranian Health Ministry, 14 people were killed in the strikes and 78 others were injured in varying degrees of severity. Of the injured, 47 continue to be treated in hospitals.

Iranian authorities have not yet provided additional information on the identities of the victims, the nature of the strikes or the specific areas that were affected. The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and mutual accusations of violating ceasefire agreements.