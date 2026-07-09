Iran: Europe must be held accountable for complicity in US military aggression

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai has sharply criticized NATO and said that European countries must bear responsibility for their active participation in what he called the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, IRNA reported, BTA reported.

In a post on the social network Ex, Baghai criticized recent statements by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who he said boasted about the participation of European countries in the conflict.

The Iranian spokesman categorically rejected claims of European neutrality.

"Mark Rutte's repeated admissions about Europe's conscious complicity in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran once again confirms that European countries were not impartial in this brutal and illegal aggression. Those who provided their territory, military bases and infrastructure to facilitate the attack cannot escape responsibility for their participation in this unprovoked aggression and its grave consequences," Baghaei wrote.

He also directed personal criticism at the NATO Secretary General, describing his statements not as a show of strength but as a show of servility.

"The NATO Secretary General's constant boasting about supporting an illegal war of choice is not a sign of strength, but reveals the mindset of a person who seeks to win the favor of his master. In Washington's eyes, an ineffective organization cannot become effective either through humiliating obedience, nor can such flattery restore the self-respect and personal integrity of the one who displays it," he added.