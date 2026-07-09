Turkey is faced with the problem of getting rid of the S-400 missiles, which is a condition for the country to return to the program for purchasing 5th generation F-35 fighter jets from the US, reports the CNN Turk television channel, quoted by BTA.

The media defines the fate of the S-400 as “one of the most critical topics in defense diplomacy between Turkey and the US“, which entered a new phase after the NATO Summit in Ankara, at which US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of Turkey's return to the program for acquiring F-35 aircraft.

The negotiations have been ongoing for a long time under the shadow of sanctions under the US federal law, adopted in 2017, on economic sanctions against Russia, the United States and North Korea, known as CAATSA, CNN Turk recalls and adds that the basis of the disagreements between Ankara and Washington is the future of the S-400 systems purchased from Russia.

“While the search for a solution between Turkey's security needs, its position in NATO and the legal expectations of the United States in this process continues, the possibility of transferring the S-400 systems to a third country is on the agenda“, the media outlet reports.

It is stated that this possibility is being discussed in contacts between Ankara, Washington and Moscow, with some Gulf countries being mentioned among the possible recipients.

In order to make progress on the lifting of sanctions, the American side expects a formula on the S-400 systems issue that meets its security and legal criteria, the television specifies.

The opposition newspaper “Birgun“ adds to the topic that in order to make a deal to sell the systems to a third country in the Persian Gulf, “authorization is also needed from Russia, which would not be against such a deal“, the publication notes. The newspaper indicates that the United States also looks favorably on such a solution.

In 2017, Turkey announced that it had signed a contract with Russia for the purchase of two S-400 systems, the total value of which amounted to $ 2.5 billion. On July 12, 2019, the first components of the system were delivered to Turkey.

Due to Turkey's decision, the United States announced that it was excluding itself from the production process of the new generation F-35 fighter jets, in which the country participated as a partner. Subsequently, the decision to impose sanctions under the CAATSA law against Turkey was adopted in December 2020 and entered into force in April 2021.