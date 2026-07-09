Ukraine denies being behind Nord Stream explosions and proposes joint investigation with Germany

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine has categorically rejected allegations that Kiev was involved in the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, proposing the creation of a joint investigation team with Germany. The news was reported by “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office stated that based on the evidence collected so far, there is no evidence that the Ukrainian state, its institutions or official representatives participated in the explosions in the Baltic Sea in September 2022 or issued orders related to the attack.

At the same time, the state prosecutor's office emphasized that the investigation has not yet been completed and the collection and analysis of evidence continues.

The explosions occurred several months after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and caused serious damage to the “Nord Stream 1“ gas pipeline - a key route for Russian natural gas supplies to Europe, as well as the “Nord Stream 2“, which at that time had not yet been put into operation.

Germany has filed charges

Last week, German federal prosecutors filed charges against a former Ukrainian army officer, identified as Sergiy K., naming him as a co-perpetrator in connection with the attack on the gas pipelines. According to German authorities, he acted on behalf of unspecified Ukrainian state structures.

Sergiy K. was arrested in Italy in August and extradited to Germany in November. He denies all charges against him.

According to the German prosecutor's office, the defendant, who in 2022 was an active officer in the Ukrainian army, participated together with other servicemen in the planning and execution of the sabotage with the aim of permanently interrupting the supply of Russian natural gas to Europe and limiting the financial resources supporting Moscow's military actions.

Kiev offers joint team

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office announced that it would request the creation of a joint investigative team with the German authorities. According to Kiev, such a step would allow for a faster exchange of information and closer cooperation between the two countries in clarifying all the circumstances surrounding one of the most significant sabotages against energy infrastructure in Europe in recent years.