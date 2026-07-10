Andy Burnham urges tougher approach to Israel ahead of taking office

The candidate for leadership of the British Labour Party and almost certain next prime minister of the country, Andy Burnham, has announced a significant increase in pressure on the Israeli government. In an interview with The Guardian, Burnham criticised Britain's previous course and said London was late in insisting on a ceasefire.

The statement comes at a key political moment for the United Kingdom. The current Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has announced his resignation, and 322 MPs from the ruling party have already officially nominated Burnham as his successor. As he emerges as the only serious candidate, the selection procedure is expected to be completed by July 16, and Burnham will take office on July 20 at “Downing Street“ 10.

“We were wrong and I regret it“

In a special video message on the social network X, the future British leader made an unexpected admission about his own party's policy:

“Many people believe that at the beginning of Israel's military operation in Gaza, my party did not do the right thing and I regret that. Our response was too often not up to par. We must do better.“

With these words, the former mayor of Manchester distanced himself from Starmer's initial line, who at the end of 2023 opposed an immediate ceasefire and supported only “humanitarian pauses“. Burnham himself was already among the internal party critics of this solution.

Trade embargo on illegal settlements

Burnham stressed that despite the steps taken by the current cabinet - including the imposition of sanctions against far-right Israeli ministers and the formal recognition of the Palestinian state by the United Kingdom - London's actions must become more categorical.

„We need to do more, including by considering the possibility of additional sanctions - both against those involved in the violence in Gaza and through measures to ban trade in goods from illegal settlements in the West Bank,“ the politician told The Guardian. According to him, Benjamin Netanyahu's government is deliberately trying to make it impossible to find a two-state solution.

Regarding the serious accusations in international space, Burnham noted that there was “increasing evidence of war crimes“. However, he added that the ultimate legal qualification and the search for accountability should be left to international courts, not politicians.

Balance between factions and external pressure

Political analysts at Al Jazeera commented that Burnham's sharp change in tone is a clear attempt to win back disillusioned left-wing and progressive voters. In the past year, a significant part of Labour's young supporters have shifted their support to the Green Party precisely because of Downing Street's soft stance on Israel.

However, the left wing in the British parliament has already expressed skepticism. Representatives of the Greens and the left-wing Your Party said Burnham's words were still insufficient. They are demanding an immediate and complete suspension of all arms licenses to Israel, including parts for the F-35 fighter jet, which would be the first major foreign policy test for the new prime minister.