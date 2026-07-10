Massive drone attack sets two oil facilities on fire in Azov, Russia announces hundreds of downed aircraft

A wave of massive attacks with Ukrainian drones hit a number of Russian regions and the occupied Crimean peninsula during the night and early morning hours on Friday.

According to information as of 7:40 Bulgarian time, the main strikes were directed against oil logistics and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

Flames in Rostov Region

The most serious material damage was recorded in Rostov Region. The local governor officially confirmed that large-scale fires broke out in two separate oil storage facilities in the city of Azov as a result of the attack.

In parallel with the oil terminal, local sources reported a direct hit on the territory of the JSC “Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant“. The enterprise is a key part of the Russian defense sector and produces high-precision optical-electronic and radar systems for the army.

According to preliminary data from the rescue services in Azov, there were no deaths or injuries to civilians. In the neighboring Azov region, in the village of Kagalnik, a fire broke out in an administrative building.

Hundreds of drones over Russia

According to summarized data from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and regional authorities, air defense systems have intercepted and neutralized a total of 376 Ukrainian drones. Explosions and aerial combat have been reported over a wide geographic area:

Krasnodar Territory: A large fire broke out on the territory of the Ilya Oil Refinery (NRF) – one of the main fuel suppliers in the Southern Federal District.

A large fire broke out on the territory of the Ilya Oil Refinery (NRF) – one of the main fuel suppliers in the Southern Federal District. Taganrog: Local residents report a fire at the port terminal for oil transportation of the company "Kurgannefteprodukt".

Local residents report a fire at the port terminal for oil transportation of the company "Kurgannefteprodukt". Leningrad Region: Authorities in the northern region announced the removal of at least 14 devices.

Authorities in the northern region announced the removal of at least 14 devices. Crimea: The occupied peninsula was also attacked, with partial power outages in the Yevpatoria region due to damaged infrastructure.

Pressure on the fuel market

Experts note that the current action is a continuation of Kiev's strategy of imposing "economic sanctions through the air". The systematic destruction of oil infrastructure has already had a serious impact on Russia's domestic market. Due to shortages and logistical pressures, Moscow earlier this week imposed a complete ban on diesel exports until the end of the month and imposed limits on gasoline sales in dozens of regions.

The situation remains dynamic, with firefighting and debris clearance operations continuing in some of the affected regions.