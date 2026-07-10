Key route for global supplies! More ships pass through Strait of Hormuz despite heightened tensions

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers have resumed their movement through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, according to shipping tracking data cited by Reuters, BTA reports.

Another 22 ships bound for Japan have left the Persian Gulf since Tuesday, Japanese authorities said. Traffic continues despite renewed war between the US and Iran.

Shipping companies and governments are closely monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and LNG supplies, amid fresh attacks by the warring parties.

However, at least five LNG ballast tankers have entered the strait in recent days, according to data from Kpler and LSEG.

The ships include the GasLog Shanghai, controlled by Greek shipping company GasLog, and the QatarEnergy-affiliated vessels Al Samriya, Al Dafna, and (Al Dafna), “Al Gattara“ and “Al Rayyan“.

“GasLog Shanghai“ and “Al Rayyan“ are likely to have passed through the strait overnight - they were spotted outside the Strait of Hormuz on July 9, the data shows.

The other three “QatarEnergy“ ships were last seen outside the strait off the west coast of India a few weeks ago - “Al Samrya“ and “Al Gattara“ around June 18-19, and “Al Dafna“ - on June 29.

Both companies did not respond to a request for more information from Reuters.

The supertanker Nissos Kea entered the strait on Monday, while the same-class ship Lila Vadinar exited.

“What’s different now compared to when the conflict started is that Iran is attacking ships passing through the Omani Strait, which means that those passing through will use the Iranian one more often,” said Xavier Tang, senior market analyst at Vortexa.

Meanwhile, 22 ships bound for Japan, including six large crude oil tankers, passed through the Strait of Hormuz between July 7 and 9, leaving just four ships in the Persian Gulf. This was stated by the Minister of Transport of Japan Yasushi Kaneko during a press conference, quoted by Reuters.

An official of the overseas shipping department of the ministry declined to comment on how the safety of the ships was ensured, given security concerns.

The number of ships associated with Japan in the Persian Gulf has decreased from 45 vessels with about 1,100 crew members at the beginning of the conflict to 4 ships with about 100 people in total, said a spokesman for the Japan Shipowners Association.