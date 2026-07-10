Huge fire extinguished in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Rescue teams extinguished a fire in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where forest debris and fallen trees were burning, Ukrinform reported, citing the State Emergency Service (SESS), BTA reported.

As noted, for two weeks, specialists from the SESS, together with other services, worked non-stop to contain the fire. Thanks to coordinated and professional efforts, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading over large areas.

"The situation was under full control the entire time. "According to the results of regular measurements, the background radiation levels remained within natural limits throughout the entire period and did not exceed the permissible limits," the service reported.

Ukrinform recalls that on July 3, four fires were registered in the exclusion zone around the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, one of which covered an area of 130 hectares.

By the evening of July 7, it was reported that efforts to extinguish the last fire were continuing in an area covering about 2,600 sq. km.