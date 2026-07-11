Nigerian Army Rescues 50 Kidnapped Schoolchildren

A massive operation by Nigerian security forces has ended a hostage crisis that lasted more than 50 days.

About 50 schoolchildren and teachers who were kidnapped by Islamist militants in the southwestern state of Oyo in mid-May were successfully rescued in a coordinated operation. An official statement from the Nigerian presidency, quoted by media outlets such as Deutsche Welle, confirmed that the hostages were released unharmed without the payment of ransom or political concessions. The operation was carried out jointly by the army, police and special intelligence services.

In parallel with the release of the children, the Nigerian army has dealt a crushing blow to criminal networks in the country, neutralizing more than 300 members of gangs and terrorist groups in recent weeks. An official report by the Nigerian army, published on social media, states that security forces have broken up the logistical links and hideouts of the kidnappers in the “Old Oyo“ National Park, and eight key figures of the criminal organization have been arrested in the operation.