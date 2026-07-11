Three civilians were injured in an attack carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Russian border Belgorod region. The attack caused serious material damage to local infrastructure and vehicles in the region.

Regional emergency services report that the condition of the victims is different, with one of them suffering extremely serious injuries. Doctors have diagnosed a traumatic amputation of the hand of one of the victims, who is hospitalized in critical condition with significant blood loss. The other two wounded are receiving the necessary medical and surgical assistance.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the operation in the border areas was directed against military facilities of the Russian Federation, including drone control centers in the area of the settlement of Krysanovo. Russian local Telegram channels and emergency teams on the ground confirm that the strikes caused local fires and partial disruptions in the utility networks of the affected settlements.