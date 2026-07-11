The Ukrainian army is conducting an unprecedented campaign of strikes against Russian oil refineries, energy infrastructure and military supply lines deep in Russia - a revolutionary tactic, the lessons of which even the United States cannot resist. This is stated in a commentary analysis by the American television channel Fox News, dedicated to the technological transformation of the battlefield.

According to media analysts, Kiev has managed to neutralize the superiority of heavy Russian air defenses by launching hundreds of relatively cheap, modified drones and missiles daily. This strategy literally exhausts the resources of the enemy, who is forced to waste expensive interceptor missiles on cheap targets. As Fox News notes, this "military revolution" shows that not only Russia, but also America itself is currently dangerously unprepared for massive attacks by cheap drones against its bases, energy networks and ports. The example of Ukraine is already forcing the Pentagon to urgently review its budgets and invest billions in systems to counter drone swarms.