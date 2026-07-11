Hunter Biden wins $1.7 million defamation case

US federal judge Stephen Wilson has issued a default judgment in favor of Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden, in his defamation case against Patrick Byrne. Byrne, a former Overstock CEO and close confidant of Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay $1.7 million in moral damages.

The case was filed after Byrne publicly and repeatedly accused Hunter Biden of trying to arrange a corrupt deal with the Iranian government in 2021 to unfreeze $8 billion in assets. The court ruled that Byrne willfully ignored court orders and obstructed the process. The Guardian reported Biden's lawyer, Brian Sullivan, commented that the court's decision completely exonerates his client and proves that all charges against him of treason were completely fabricated.