The naval phase of the large-scale joint exercise “Maritime Cooperation – 2026“ between China and Russia ended successfully on Saturday, July 11.

The warships of the two countries completed all the practical tasks set in the waters and airspace of the Yellow Sea, near the strategic Chinese port of Qingdao.

The Xinhua and China Daily news agencies revealed details about the final stages, publishing for the first time rare footage of Chinese and Russian combat submarines sailing side by side in open waters.

Timeline and scope of the exercises

The joint maneuvers officially started on July 6 and were structured in three consecutive stages:

Concentration of forces in Qingdao port.

Ground planning and tactical coordination between command staffs.

Active sea phase with real combat operations.

After completing the headquarters simulations, the ships went to sea on July 9, 2026. Within the framework of the intensive three-day sea phase, the mixed tactical groups carried out missions of joint reconnaissance, air and missile defense, strikes on sea targets and rescue of a damaged submarine.

Participating forces and assets

Modern vessels from the composition of the the two armies, the CGTN Television Network reported.

From the Russian side: The flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet - the missile cruiser “Varyag“, the frigate “Rezkiy“, the diesel-electric submarine “Ufa“ and the rescue ship “Igor Belousov“.

The flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet - the missile cruiser “Varyag“, the frigate “Rezkiy“, the diesel-electric submarine “Ufa“ and the rescue ship “Igor Belousov“. From the Chinese side: The main core was composed of ships of the Northern Theater of Operations Navy, including the destroyers „Kaifeng“ and „Anshan“, the frigate „Wuhu“, the supply ship „Kekesilihu“, a rescue vessel and a submarine. Deck helicopters and marine units also took part in the maneuvers.

Geopolitical context and next steps

China's Ministry of National Defense stressed in an official statement that the exercise is part of the annual cooperation plan between the two armies. Its goal is to ensure regional stability and jointly counter threats to maritime security. Reuters and international observers add that these exercises strengthen the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing as an alternative to Western influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

After the successful completion of the shooting and maneuvers in the Yellow Sea, some of the vessels of the two countries are heading to the interior of the Pacific Ocean. There they will begin joint naval patrols.