The situation on the front lines of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has continued to escalate sharply in recent hours. New waves of drone attacks have marked the day, affecting both Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces and the Russian capital itself. According to official reports from both sides, the attacks have resulted in new casualties and necessitated a massive activation of air defenses.

Energodar Tragedy: Strikes Near Nuclear Power Plant

Four people have been killed and four others injured in a targeted Ukrainian drone attack in the Russian-controlled city of Energodar. The information was officially confirmed by Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian state nuclear energy corporation “Rosatom“.

Energodar, home to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (the largest nuclear power plant in Europe), has been under Moscow's control since the first weeks of the full-scale invasion in 2022. According to Likhachev, the attack hit civilian areas in the city, where most of the nuclear power plant's personnel live. The attack renews serious international security concerns around the strategic site, which in recent weeks has been regularly the subject of incidents, including strikes on supporting infrastructure and electrical substations.

Hundreds of drones heading for Moscow: The capital under siege

In parallel with the strikes on the front lines, the Russian capital Moscow has experienced one of the largest air offensives since the beginning of the conflict. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on his Telegram channel that Russian air defenses had managed to repel a massive wave of nearly 300 Ukrainian drones flying towards the metropolis.

According to Sobyanin's statement, most of the drones were neutralized and shot down by air defense systems on the far approaches to the Moscow region. However, several dozen drones were destroyed in the immediate vicinity of the city limits. Falling debris was recorded in several areas, where emergency teams are working on the spot. At the moment, Moscow city authorities have not reported any major damage or serious injuries to citizens, but the attack led to a temporary suspension of flights and the introduction of emergency security restrictions at key airports in the capital, including “Domodedovo“ and “Sheremetyevo“.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added in its summary that the total number of Ukrainian drones intercepted over various Russian regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula during the day exceeds initial estimates several times, which indicates a new strategy by Kiev to overload the enemy's air defenses.

Context of the escalation

The massive drone attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) come at a time of increased supplies of unmanned technology from Kiev's Western allies. Earlier, international agencies reported that European countries, led by Germany and the United Kingdom, have financed large-scale packages for tens of thousands of new strike drones equipped with artificial intelligence for autonomous guidance.

For its part, the Ukrainian military command traditionally does not comment directly on strikes on Russian territory, but emphasizes that all operations outside the front line are aimed solely at logistical, energy and military facilities that feed the Kremlin's military machine. However, this weekend shows that the geographical scope of the air war is expanding dramatically, leaving the civilian population at constant risk.