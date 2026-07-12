Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has issued an official warning to Moscow, revealing that allied intelligence services have reliable information about the preparation of new large-scale Russian provocations against Poland.

In an interview with the Italian daily Il Messaggero, he categorically stated that Vladimir Putin's regime currently does not have the conventional military resources to directly attack Polish territory, as its forces are exhausted in Ukraine. However, Sikorski stressed that Warsaw takes the threats extremely seriously and is sending a clear public signal to the Kremlin that their intentions have been revealed, in order to force them to abandon their aggressive course.

Strategic warning from Warsaw

Warsaw is sending an official and unequivocal warning to the Russian Federation regarding the preparation of hostile actions on NATO's eastern border. In a widely reported interview with the Italian publication Il Messaggero, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced that allied intelligence services have indisputable data that Moscow is planning a new wave of serious provocations.

“We are sending the Russians a clear signal: we know that you are preparing something, just as it was before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. By publicly stating your intentions in advance, we hope to convince you to abandon this aggressive course,“ said Sikorski, whose words were quoted by leading European and Ukrainian media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda and LIGA.net.

Lack of conventional resources for an attack

Despite the heightened rhetoric, the Polish top diplomat made an important assessment of Moscow's current military capabilities. Sikorski expressed complete confidence that Russia does not have the land, technical or logistical resources to launch a full-scale military offensive against Poland.

“When the Russians threaten us, we take these threats completely seriously. But today Putin simply does not have the means to attack us conventionally. He has still not managed to take over the entire Donbas after nearly 13 years of trying“, the minister emphasized to Il Messaggero, referring to the beginning of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

According to the assessments of the Polish and allied command, while Ukraine continues to successfully hold the front and inflict heavy losses of the Russian army, Moscow will remain unable to open a new large-scale front against a NATO member state.

The risk of "false flag" operations

The main threat in the short term remains in the sphere of hybrid warfare and so-called "false flag" operations. Sikorski drew a direct historical parallel to the Gleiwitz Incident of 1939, when Nazi Germany staged an attack on its own radio station to justify its invasion of Poland. The Polish foreign minister warned that the Kremlin could resort to similar tactics to escalate tensions or test the Alliance's collective defense.

The provocations that Warsaw and its allies are alarmed about include a wide range of hostile activities:

Increasing cyberattacks against critical state infrastructure.

against critical state infrastructure. Sabotage and arson of commercial and logistics facilities on Polish territory.

of commercial and logistics facilities on Polish territory. Sabotage will be met by ironclad mrezha , which serve for the main hub for the western aid of Kiev.

, which serve for the main hub for the western aid of Kiev. Provocations with drones and violation of air space in Poland and Baltiyskite djerzhavi.

and violation of air space in Poland and Baltiyskite djerzhavi. We were sent to the Russian „senchest fleet“in the Baltic Sea for cartography and underwater infrastructure.

International coordination and warnings from the United Arab Emirates

The statement is on Sikorski and two days later, the trace of the American intelligence service officially warned Poland for the possible Russian preparation for a provocation on its territory. Dispute report, publish in the international press (including analysis on The Telegraph), aiming at a similar move from the country to Moscow, beat the only thing and check the resolve and readiness of NATO and engage Member 5 for collective self-defense.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country is prepared for all sorts of scenarios, but the prize for calm and mastering unnecessary emotions in society, for not seizing the help of Ruskata strategy for panic.

Warsaw reminding you that ahead of February 2022, the USSR and suznitsa publish on the planet on the Kremlin, something togawa obrka begin the plan for Putin for Barza staging. Dnes Polša and neinite partners will make an absolutely sshachata strategy for publicly vzpirane. „We don’t know how to plan. You’re not right“, completed Sikorski’s appeal to this city Moscow.