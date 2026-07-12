Tensions Escalate: Powerful Explosions Rock Iran Near Strait of Hormuz

A new wave of powerful explosions rocked Iran's southern coast in close proximity to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The situation in the region has deteriorated sharply, escalating into an open military clash after a temporary truce between Washington and Tehran finally collapsed.

What happened in southern Iran?

According to initial information disseminated by Iran's semi-official “Fars“ agency, a series of powerful explosions were heard on the eastern outskirts of the key port city of Bandar Abbas, as well as in coastal areas around the strategic island of Qeshm. The “Mer“ agency also confirmed the incidents, and at the moment the nature and exact origin of the explosions remain under investigation. Local sources reported that the Islamic Republic's air defense systems were activated in Hormozgan province, and Iranian state television confirmed explosions in the area of the smaller coastal towns of Sirik and Jask.

Backstory: Missile strike on ship and closure of the strait

The explosions occurred just hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy attacked a commercial container ship in international waters, flying the flag of Cyprus, with a naval cruise missile. According to a statement from the Guard, quoted by Iranian media, the ship ignored repeated warnings and tried to cross the strait on an “unauthorized and unapproved route“. The British Maritime Trade Operations Organization (UKMTO) confirmed the incident, specifying that the attack took place about 9 nautical miles east of Oman, with a fire breaking out on board the vessel as a result of a strike to the stern.

Immediately afterwards, the IRG command announced that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping “until further notice“ and until “American interventions in the region cease“.

The US counterstrike and the White House's reaction

The reaction from Washington was immediate. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had launched a new large-scale phase of military operations against Iran - the third in the last week. The aim of the American air strikes is to “contain and degrade Iran's ability to threaten international commercial shipping“. According to the Pentagon, the strikes targeted radar stations, coast guard, missile sites and bases of the IRGC's fast patrol boats along the entire southern coast.

US President Donald Trump made a sharp statement on his social platform Truth Social, announcing that the interim agreement with Tehran concluded in June is officially “dead“. He stressed that the US does not recognize Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, defining it as an international waterway, and warned Iran that any attempts at escalation or attacks on American destroyers in the Gulf would lead to “total destruction“ of its military infrastructure.

Panic and escalation in the Persian Gulf

The conflict quickly began to spread to neighboring countries. The authorities in The United Arab Emirates said its air defenses had intercepted hostile missiles and drones launched from Iran. Air raid sirens and loud explosions were also reported in Bahrain and Kuwait, which host US military bases. Explosions were also reported in the Qatari capital, Doha, with local authorities reporting at least three civilians injured. Meanwhile, Jordan said three Iranian missiles had fallen on its territory, but without causing any casualties.

Tehran did not directly deny the attacks. Iran's foreign ministry said it was taking "legitimate defensive measures" in response to the "barbaric US bombings", and new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes late last year. February.

Economic consequences

The complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which under normal conditions nearly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes, has already sent shockwaves through energy markets. Analysts warn that if the blockade continues, global crude oil and fuel prices will skyrocket, threatening to trigger a new wave of global inflation. More than 6,000 sailors and dozens of tankers remain trapped in the waters of the Persian Gulf, awaiting the resolution of the conflict.