Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced large-scale personnel changes in the country's government on Monday, including his decision to replace Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, Reuters reported. The decision to replace the prime minister triggers a legal procedure in which Ukraine's entire government resigns until a new cabinet is voted on by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament).

In a statement published on social networks, Zelensky explained that his administration is moving towards an “updated political strategy“, which requires a renewal of the Council of Ministers and the leadership of key law enforcement agencies.

New priorities: Diplomacy “piecemeal“ and internal stability

According to information disseminated by Reuters and Agence France-Presse, Kiev's new strategy envisages dividing foreign policy priorities among experienced political figures with narrow portfolios. Specific officials will be directly responsible for key areas such as:

Military cooperation with the US and Patriot deliveries;

European Missile Defense Project

Negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union;

Relations with the Middle East, the Persian Gulf and China.

Domestically, the government's new priorities will focus on strengthening frontline and border areas, accelerating the supply of weapons and drones to the army, preparing critical infrastructure for the upcoming winter, and reforming state-owned companies.

Yulia Sviridenko's legacy and her next post

Yulia Sviridenko assumed the post of Prime Minister in July 2025 at the age of 39. Previously, she held the positions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. Sviridenko played a key role in negotiating the strategic agreement on critical minerals between Kiev and Washington, which helped stabilize relations with the US administration.

Zelensky publicly thanked Sviridenko for her "clear, stable and effective work" and announced that he had offered her to head a new and important direction in relations with a "key international partner". A little later, Sviridenko herself confirmed her resignation on the Telegram app, writing that she was proud of the opportunity to lead the government in one of the most difficult periods in the country's modern history and remained ready to serve the state. Opposition Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on his channel that Sviridenko is expected to be appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the United States.

Possible successors and domestic political context

The cabinet changes surprised part of the political elite in Kiev, the Irish Times reports. MPs from the ruling party commented that rumors of a reshuffle had been around for a long time, but they were expected later in the fall. Among the potential candidates for the new prime minister discussed in political circles are mentioned:

Serhiy Koretski – Head of the State Energy Company „Naftogaz“ (juice from the analyzer for the favorite);

– Head of the State Energy Company „Naftogaz“ (juice from the analyzer for the favorite); Denis Shmigal – current minister for energy and the former premier;

– current minister for energy and the former premier; Mikhailo Fedorov – minister has been selected.

International observers have whitewashed the reorganization of these events against the backdrop of a corruption scandal known as the “Midas” case, including the investigation of bribery worth 100 million dollars in the state company “Energoatom”. Dispute of publication on Reuters and Al Jazeera, in spite of the anti-corruption investigations they are complaining about at the top of the administration, the publications are aiming at the meeting and will give a new impulse to the state apparatus in the conditions on the continuation of the Russian attacks, I will meet the energy of the mrezha on the country.

Vsichki personnel exchanged in the cabinet will be forthcoming and will be introduced for glasuvan and official approval from the Supreme Council of Ukraine, but not se ochaquat spanki from the country on the deputy for the sake of the present martial law.