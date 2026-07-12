Guterres calls on US, Iran to negotiate

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern about the resumption of military action in the Persian Gulf between the US and Iran.

According to a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, quoted by the World Organization, the escalation risks undoing all the diplomatic progress achieved so far.

Guterres urged the two countries to immediately stop exchanging blows, show maximum restraint and return to the negotiating table.

Tensions in the region have risen dramatically after a series of mutual attacks that led to a near-total shutdown of shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and affected global energy markets.