Leaders of the “Coalition of the Willing” meet in Paris

Tomorrow, July 13, an extraordinary summit of the international “Coalition of the Willing“, which aims to coordinate long-term military and financial support for Kiev, begins in Paris. The initiative, led by France and the United Kingdom, will bring together at least 25 government leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to sources at the Elysee Palace, the main topics will include expanding air defense and detailing plans for the deployment of multinational forces after a possible ceasefire.

Euronews has learned that the forum will also serve to officially expand the coalition, which is expected to be joined by Moldova and North Macedonia. The host Emmanuel Macron plans to unveil new joint defense initiatives. The diplomatic offensive coincides with massive preparations for tomorrow's traditional Bastille Day parade, where parts of the allied armies will march down the Champs-Élysées in a sign of Euro-Atlantic unity.