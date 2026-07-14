The former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko categorically refused to take the post of the country's ambassador to the US. The information was confirmed by Ukrainian media and sources from the Office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, just hours after the Verkhovna Rada officially voted for the resignation of her cabinet. Sviridenko was supposed to replace Olga Stefanyshyna in the diplomatic position, who resigned after a large-scale corruption scandal.

According to sources of the authoritative publication “Ukrainska Pravda“, Sviridenko reacted with a “sharp refusal“ to the offer to go to Washington. Political figures close to her say that she is still considering her future plans after working in the government and has no intention of embarking on a diplomatic career before the fall.

This position surprised the Office of the President, since the initial plan for government restructuring envisaged Sviridenko to head the mission to the US due to her good relations with the administration in Washington.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, and with it her entire cabinet, Ukrinform reported.

The resignation was approved by 258 votes "for" against 226 "against".

A simple majority was needed for its approval, Reuters notes.

During his speech to parliament, Sviridenko thanked the deputies and government departments for their cooperation over the past year, President Volodymyr Zelensky for their trust, the Ukrainian people for their faith and tireless work, and the Ukrainian army for defending Ukraine, Ukrinform agency reports.