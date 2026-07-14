"We will not be a punching bag like in 1999: Serbia announced that it will acquire additional Chinese hypersonic missile

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that his country will acquire additional Chinese CM-400 hypersonic ballistic missiles, the Serbian edition of the regional television En1 reported, BTA reported.

Vucic announced this to journalists in Paris after a dinner organized by French President Emmanuel Macron for world leaders. The Serbian head of state indicated that he discussed with several European leaders the issue of Chinese missiles, which the Serbian army already has.

"I told them that we will acquire more of these missiles, as well as other missiles," Vucic said, without elaborating. specified the type of new weapons. According to him, Serbia is an independent and militarily neutral state that must develop its defense capabilities.

"Others should know when they conclude military alliances against Serbia and when they arm themselves in the region that we cannot afford to be a punching bag again, which we essentially were in 1999," he said, quoted by En1.

Vucic also stated that the Serbian army is significantly stronger today and that a potential aggressor would suffer "hundreds of times greater" blows compared to the period of NATO bombing in 1999.

The information about the presence of Chinese CM-400 missiles in the arsenal of the Serbian armed forces was first confirmed in March 2026, the television recalls. The weapon is a Chinese hypersonic missile with a range of about 400 kilometers, and the Serbian media quickly gave it the nickname "Zagrebčanka" (due to speculation that the range of the missiles is sufficient to reach from Serbian territory to the capital of Croatia - ed. note).

According to available data, the missiles are integrated into modernized MiG-29 fighters of the Serbian Air Force. Serbia is the first European country outside of Russia to be reported to have such Chinese weapons.

The acquisition of the CM-400 is part of Belgrade's efforts in recent years to modernize its armed forces through supplies from both Russia and China, as well as Western manufacturers, notes En1. Serbia officially maintains a policy of military neutrality, although it is increasing its investments in the defense sector.