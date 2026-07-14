Several people died in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Monday, and the search for six people who are still missing is ongoing, local authorities said, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In one of the two elevators of the large renovation site on the central square “Place de Bruxelles“, where a fire broke out earlier today, the bodies of an unknown number of people were found, a spokesman for the local labor inspectorate said.

“We had limited access to one of the two elevator cabins and there we saw the bodies of two or three dead“, spokesman Brecht Speybroek told Reuters.

He indicated that a total of six workers were missing and that they had not yet It is unclear what caused the fire.

The local fire department said more than 200 workers were on site when the fire broke out and that three people were taken to hospital.

The initial fire on the lower floors of the reconstruction site was brought under control relatively quickly, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported, citing the fire department.

The flames, which spread through the elevator shafts, sparked a new fire on the underground floor, firefighters said.