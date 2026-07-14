Changes in the government of North Macedonia will not bring significant change for the country, because this is “just a new version of the same incompetent government”, which has failed to respond to a single key problem of the citizens, said the chairman of the opposition SDSM Venko Filipce at a press conference today. His remarks come after the country's parliament last night supported the replacement of eight ministers in the government of Hristijan Mickoski, BTA reported.

According to the chairman of the SDSM, the results of the VMRO-DPMNE government are visible – The economy is stagnant, the standard of living is falling, citizens are facing new price shocks every day, and the country's European path is also at a standstill.

After one of the announced breaks in the session yesterday, which lasted more than 12 hours and was marked by tension, the SDSM parliamentary group announced that one of Mickoski's ministers - Ivan Stoilković, who is a former minister for inter-community relations and current minister for local self-government - had insulted and insulted deputies from the opposition party. SDSM and other opposition parties demanded that the Speaker of Parliament, Afrim Gashi, take measures and left the plenary hall.

For Venko Filipce, yesterday's “chaos in parliament is theater” to cover up the complete failure and lack of results from the management of the Mickoski government, as well as an attempt to create “alibi for early elections“.

“And when there are no results, when there are no decisions, Mickoski insults and threatens the deputies in parliament. He calls the citizens “scum of society”, “rodents”, “mollusks”, he has chosen all sorts of offensive words, and now he has also started insulting deputies in parliament. The insults say much more about him. Is this a university professor? Is this a prime minister?”, Filipche reacted. According to him, Mickoski's apology “in front of an empty hall” is “a shy, forced “sorry”, which cannot erase his insults and behavior”.