Trump makes extraordinary revelations about strikes against Iran: I ordered them to strike everything except oil

The United States will not stop powerful military strikes in the Middle East until Tehran agrees to return to the negotiating table. This was announced by US President Donald Trump in an extraordinary interview with Fox News tonight Bulgarian time.

The head of state emphasized that the American military is currently carrying out “very powerful strikes“. Washington's main goal is to completely destroy Iranian military forces located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump noted that the US has already achieved the main objectives of the operation against Iran, but the pressure will not weaken.

H3: Military Strategy: “Hit everything but the oil“

Despite the serious escalation, Trump revealed that he has imposed strict restrictions on military targets to protect the global energy market.

“I have ordered the US military to hit everything except the oil“, the president said.

He explained that the US has currently put Iran's energy facilities “on pause“. For this reason, it is unlikely that US forces will launch air strikes against the key oil terminals on Kharg Island.

When asked directly by journalists whether sending troops to seize Kharg Island was being considered, Trump avoided a direct answer. However, he made an important clarification about the future of the conflict: “Sometimes a ground operation is simply necessary“.

H3: Behind-the-scenes diplomacy and alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz

When asked about the economic blockade and tensions in the region, Trump expressed confidence that world trade should not be held hostage to one geographical point. The president believes that “excellent alternatives“ can be found for transporting raw materials outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The head of state also made several surprising admissions about the current situation:

Respect for the enemy: Trump said that in this conflict, Iran is fighting the United States “like a great boxer“.

Trump said that in this conflict, Iran is fighting the United States “like a great boxer“. Open Channels: Despite active hostilities, direct contacts between the United States and Iran are currently continuing.

Despite active hostilities, direct contacts between the United States and Iran are currently continuing. Ultimatum for negotiations: The US will continue attacks with full force if Iran refuses a diplomatic solution.

H3: Brutal threat to destroy infrastructure

If Iran does not give in to the White House's demands, Trump is ready to drastically expand the scope of military action. The president again threatened the Islamic regime with the complete destruction of the country's critical civilian infrastructure, including key bridges and power plants.

H3: Expect a “huge announcement“ Thursday night

Trump's late-night comments also heightened the intrigue surrounding his planned prime-time national address this Thursday (Friday morning Bulgarian time). He added a domestic political course related to the election to the topic of Iran.

“Without free and fair elections, you don't have a country. We'll discuss that, but I'm also going to make a really, really big announcement“, Trump hinted. According to leading American media outlets, during the speech the White House is expected to reveal recently declassified intelligence related to vulnerabilities in voting machines and attempts at foreign interference.