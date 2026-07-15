Breaking: Massive strikes between the US and Iran tonight

By 4:00 am, the situation in the Persian Gulf reached a critical point. The military conflict quickly spread to neighboring Arab countries, threatening global security and the economy.

US air strikes in Iran: Strategic targets hit

On the orders of US President Donald Trump, the US Navy and Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a third wave of massive bombing. The operation used precision cruise missiles launched from ships, warplanes and naval attack drones.

According to an official statement from CENTCOM, the attacks were exclusively directed at military facilities of the Islamic Republic. Powerful explosions were reported all along the Iranian coast:

Port cities: Bandar Abbas, Abadan and Mahshar.

Bandar Abbas, Abadan and Mahshar. Strategic Islands: Kish, Qeshm and Hengam in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kish, Qeshm and Hengam in the Strait of Hormuz. Infrastructure hit: Air defense systems (ADF), coastal radars, ammunition depots and launch pads for ballistic missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Local media reports that Iranian air defenses were also activated around the "Busher" nuclear power plant, but there are currently no reports of direct hits there.

Iran responded with missile attacks on US bases

Official Tehran announced that the previous security agreements are "dead" due to American aggression. In response, Iran launched decentralized attacks with kamikaze drones and missiles against Washington's allies in the region:

Kuwait: An Iranian missile struck a Kuwaiti naval ship, injuring four people. The American base "Ali Al Salem" was also hit, where fuel depots were destroyed.

An Iranian missile struck a Kuwaiti naval ship, injuring four people. The American base "Ali Al Salem" was also hit, where fuel depots were destroyed. Bahrain: In the country that is home to the US Fifth Fleet, air raid sirens wail throughout the night.

In the country that is home to the US Fifth Fleet, air raid sirens wail throughout the night. Jordan: Drones attacked the "Al Azraq" air base. Jordanian air defenses managed to intercept some of the missiles.

A complete naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and an ultimatum from Trump

At exactly 4:00 Bulgarian time, a complete naval blockade imposed by the US on all Iranian ports and oil terminals came into effect. Over 20 American warships are participating in the operation.

In a statement to Fox News, Donald Trump issued a direct threat:

"If Iran does not return to the negotiating table, the next week will be terrible for them. We will disable all their power plants and bridges. Energy targets will be hit in the end."

For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that because of the blockade "not a drop of oil will leave the Persian Gulf".

Economic consequences: Sharp jump in oil prices

International markets reacted quickly to the escalation. The price of Brent crude oil jumped more than 9% in the early hours of the day, exceeding $85 a barrel. Financial analysts warn of the risk of a new global energy crisis if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

Due to the severely deteriorated security environment, US diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have already canceled all their consular appointments.