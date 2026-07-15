Mexico rejects US accusations of ties to drug cartels

The Mexican government has categorically rejected the latest US accusations regarding alleged ties of government officials to drug cartels in the country. In an official position, the Mexican authorities stated that such allegations are completely unfounded and harm bilateral relations.

The authorities of the republic stressed that the current national security strategy is based entirely on a policy of “zero impunity“. According to the official statement, the country's law enforcement agencies act uncompromisingly against organized crime and drug trafficking. The Mexican administration has called on the United States to cooperate more closely, based on mutual respect for sovereignty, rather than unilateral accusations.

Tensions between the neighboring countries are rising at a time when cross-border security and migratory pressures remain top issues on the regional agenda.