Trump presses Israel to immediately withdraw from Syria and Lebanon

The US president told Netanyahu in a phone call that the military presence there is an escalating factor and "they don't want you there“

US President Donald Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin withdrawing Israeli troops from the territories of Syria and Lebanon. Information about the intense diplomatic pressure was initially disseminated by the American publication Axios and quickly entered the international news exchange. As of 5:00 am on July 15, 2026, the situation outlines a serious divergence in the geopolitical views of the two leaders.

Key highlights of the conversation

According to high-ranking American representatives quoted in the media, the main arguments of the White House are related to the risk of uncontrolled escalation in the Middle East:

Direct warning: Trump has directly told the Israeli prime minister that the current presence of the IDF (Israeli army) on Syrian and Lebanese soil is generating too much tension.

Trump has directly told the Israeli prime minister that the current presence of the IDF (Israeli army) on Syrian and Lebanese soil is generating too much tension. Local Factors Position: The US President used the words “They don't want you there. You need to reposition“.

The US President used the words “They don't want you there. You need to reposition“. Strategic context: The pressure comes against the backdrop of coordinated US actions in the Persian Gulf, as Washington tries to balance relations in the region and prevent another large-scale conflict.

Reactions and background

For now, official offices in Washington and Jerusalem are refraining from detailed public comments on the exact tone of the demands, but security sources confirm that Trump is pushing for quick diplomatic and military solutions.

This is not the first manifestation of friction between the two leaders in recent months. Their relations have previously been strained over issues surrounding Syria, Turkey and Iran. Washington is pushing for permanent closure of military fronts, while the Netanyahu government has until now viewed operations in neighboring countries as critical to Israel's security.