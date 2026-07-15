Emergency situation in Russia: "Rosaviatsia blocks seven airports, Crimean bridge spends night under complete blockade

On the morning of July 15, Russian authorities introduced a series of large-scale emergency restrictions affecting key transport infrastructure. The Federal Air Transport Agency („Rosaviation“) imposed sudden flight bans at seven airports, located mainly in the European part of the country. The restrictions came into effect precisely at 04:03 Moscow time and stopped both the reception and take-off of civilian aircraft. The official motive given by the department is “ensuring flight safety“, which in Russian practice traditionally indicates an imminent threat of massive attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In parallel with the air blockade, a heavy blow to logistics was also dealt on the ground. In At 01:57, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was completely suspended by Russian security forces. Traffic through the strategic site remained paralyzed for three hours, with the passage of vehicles being restored only shortly before 05:00 in the morning.

What we know so far:

Air chaos: According to local sources, regional airports (including Bugulma, Kazan, Penza, Samara, Saratov and Ulyanovsk) have been hit by the restrictions of “Rosaviatsia“, where operational services are working in emergency mode.

The situation on the Crimean Bridge: Although the official information center for the bridge reported resumption of traffic around 05:00 in the morning, serious queues of waiting cars are already forming at the approaches to the facility due to the thorough checks for security.

Causes for concern: Russian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the scale of a possible nighttime drone attack, but the events follow a series of intensive airstrikes by Kiev aimed at isolating Crimea and paralyzing Russian military logistics.

Passengers at blocked airports are urged to monitor emergency announcements from airlines, and drivers heading towards Crimea are urged to stock up on fuel and water due to expected traffic jams lasting several kilometers.