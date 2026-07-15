Iran claims to have destroyed US logistics center in Kuwait in missile strike

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had carried out a successful a missile strike that completely destroyed the logistics center for supporting US military forces in the Kuwaiti district of “Mina Abdullah“, the Iranian news agency Fars reported.

The attack is part of a series of massive retaliations by Tehran against the American presence in the region.

To 5:40 a.m. on July 15, 2026, the situation surrounding the incident developed as follows:

Iran's position: According to official state media reports and IRGC statements, the strike was a direct response to the ongoing “American aggression“ and military attacks on targets on Iranian territory. Iranian forces claim that the US strategic infrastructure in Kuwait has been paralyzed.

Context of the escalation: In recent days, Washington and Tehran have been engaged in the fiercest exchange of blows since the spring. The US imposed a new shipping blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered a series of Iranian drone and missile attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, as well as against commercial supertankers.

Lack of independent confirmation: At this time, the US military command and the Kuwaiti government have not yet issued official statements confirming the extent of the damage or possible casualties among military personnel. In recent days, the Pentagon has acknowledged the attacks, but downplayed some of Iran's claims of large-scale destruction.

Experts warn that the security of global oil and natural gas supplies is under serious threat, as Iran is linking the normalization of traffic to the complete withdrawal of the US from the Persian Gulf.