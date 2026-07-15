Missiles hit civilian ship near Odessa, drones attack Kiev and Moscow region

The aerial terror in Ukraine and the border regions of Russia continued in full force after midnight on July 15. The two sides exchanged new waves of missiles and attack drones, which targeted critical infrastructure and civilian objects. [1]

After midnight in Ukraine: Civilian ship hit and new explosions in the capital

In the early hours of the day, Russian forces carried out a combined attack targeting Black Sea logistics and the Ukrainian capital. [1]

Attack near Odessa : In the hours after midnight, a Russian missile struck a civilian merchant ship off Odessa port. Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the incident and said a fire had broken out on board the vessel. As of 6:20 a.m., there were no reports of any crew members being killed or injured. The strike followed an official Kremlin warning to step up retaliation against logistical infrastructure. [ 1]

: In the hours after midnight, a Russian missile struck a civilian merchant ship off Odessa port. Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the incident and said a fire had broken out on board the vessel. As of 6:20 a.m., there were no reports of any crew members being killed or injured. The strike followed an official Kremlin warning to step up retaliation against logistical infrastructure. [ New wave against Kiev : Shortly after midnight, air raid sirens sounded again in the Ukrainian capital. The city administration reported rockets and drones fired from the Russian side. In the eastern suburbs of Kiev, debris from downed drones set several parked cars on fire. Local fires broke out in places in the city, which were brought under control by emergency services before sunrise. [ 1]

: Shortly after midnight, air raid sirens sounded again in the Ukrainian capital. The city administration reported rockets and drones fired from the Russian side. In the eastern suburbs of Kiev, debris from downed drones set several parked cars on fire. Local fires broke out in places in the city, which were brought under control by emergency services before sunrise. [ Kharkiv region: Local authorities reported midnight strikes that injured at least six civilians in a settlement outside the regional center. [ 1]

After midnight in Russia: Large-scale air defense operations and flight restrictions

Russian airspace also remained on alert throughout the night, with the intensity of Ukrainian drone attacks reaching new peaks. [1]

Pressure on the Moscow Region : Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in the early morning hours that a total of about 340 drones had been directed at the Moscow Region over the past 24 hours. A significant number of them also operated in the hours after midnight, with air defenses neutralizing over 50 devices in the immediate vicinity of the Russian capital. [ 1]

: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in the early morning hours that a total of about 340 drones had been directed at the Moscow Region over the past 24 hours. A significant number of them also operated in the hours after midnight, with air defenses neutralizing over 50 devices in the immediate vicinity of the Russian capital. [ Blockade of civil airports: Due to increased drone activity in the early hours of July 15, the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia ("Rosaviatsiya") imposed urgent temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings of civil flights at airports in the cities of Nizhnekamsk, Kazan and Perm. The measures were taken to ensure the safety of civil flights.

Rescue teams in both countries continue to work on clearing debris and detailed assessment of material damage to civil infrastructure.