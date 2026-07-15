Ukrainian drones hit 20 Russian ships in the Black Sea

Ukrainian drones hit 20 Russian vessels in the Black Sea overnight, including 17 oil tankers, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brody, reported today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

In a post on Telegram, Brody said that among the hit targets were two gas tankers and a tugboat.

Russian air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions over the past day, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, quoted by TASS.

„Overnight, in the period from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on July 14 to 07:00 Moscow time on July 15, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions, Moscow region, Krasnodar region, the Republic of Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas,“, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Reuters reports that the Russian armed forces continued overnight strikes on Ukrainian ports through which cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces passes, hitting four vessels, the Russian Defense Ministry reported today.

The ministry indicated that precision weapons fired from aircraft and strike drones hit a number of targets in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk in the Odessa region.

According to its data Port infrastructure facilities used for unloading fuels and lubricants, as well as fuel storage tanks, were hit.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry also said that four vessels carrying cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces were hit in the ports of Chernomorsk and Dnieper-Bug.