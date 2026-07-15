Trump made over 21,000 stock market transactions in a year

US President Donald Trump's investment accounts made over 21,000 transactions with stocks and other securities within a year, according to an analysis by the German magazine “Spiegel“, based on his 900-page asset declaration, BTA reported.

For comparison, his predecessor Joe Biden declared only 13 securities transactions during his entire four-year term.

According to the publication, the declaration reveals assets including cryptocurrency income of over $ 1.4 billion, significant dividends, numerous real estate properties, gold bars and market accounts with cash of over $ 100 million. dollars.

The document also contains information about gifts received, including 10 tickets to the World Cup worth $15,000, provided by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The analysis by “Spiegel“ shows that securities worth between $461 million and $1.4 billion were purchased through a total of eight investment accounts during the period under review, while sales amounted to between $138 million and $433 million. A more precise estimate is not possible, since the declaration indicates values in wide ranges.

Trading was particularly active on April 8, 2025, when 327 purchase orders were executed on the accounts, including for shares of “Apple“ and “Nvidia“. A day earlier, the Trump administration announced new tariffs on imports, which led to a decline in financial markets.

The next day, Trump posted on social media the message “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!“, after which he temporarily postponed some of the tariffs. Subsequently, “Apple“ shares rose by about 15 percent, and those of “Nvidia“ - by nearly 19 percent.

Another date with high activity is July 23, 2025, when the White House presented its “AI Action Plan“. According to “Spiegel“ On the same day, 255 purchases were made, with a significant portion of the funds going to companies developing artificial intelligence technologies.

The publication emphasizes that there is no evidence of a causal relationship between investment activity and the president's political decisions.

A White House spokesman stated that the investment accounts are managed entirely by independent financial institutions and without interference from the president.

According to “Spiegel“, however, Trump is clearly familiar with the main positions in his portfolios, since he personally signs his annual asset declaration. In addition, as president, he has the opportunity to influence the movement of financial markets through public statements and political decisions.