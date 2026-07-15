Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning an attack

Lithuania has intelligence that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, and as a precautionary measure, security around energy and transport facilities will be strengthened, President Gitanas Nauseda said, quoted by Reuters.

In an interview published today with the news agency “Baltic News Service“ Nauseda said that he had no information about when and where the attacks were planned, nor did he explicitly indicate that his country was the target.

“We have such signals that we receive from our (intelligence) services. "They do not clearly indicate the place or the time... because the enemy has not yet finished planning, and we only know about the plans or the target," the Lithuanian president said.

"It could be various means aimed at physically damaging critical infrastructure... Anything that disrupts the functioning of these facilities," Nauseda added.

Lithuania - a NATO member that borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's ally Belarus - has tripled its defense spending since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Neighboring Poland said earlier this month that Western intelligence agencies are concerned about the risk of Russian attacks on its territory and the Baltic states.

Moscow regularly denies accusations that it is planning or carrying out sabotage and other attacks on countries other than Ukraine, saying such reports are part of an anti-Russian propaganda campaign, Reuters notes.