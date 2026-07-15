The external power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was interrupted for the tenth time since the beginning of the year

The external power supply of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine, which is under Russian occupation, was interrupted for the 10th time since the beginning of this year, Ukrinform reported, citing the Ukrainian state operator “Energoatom“, BTA reported.

“The occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was again left without external power supply and was forced to switch to backup diesel generators, which ensure the functioning of critical safety systems. The plant's external power supply has already been restored," the statement posted on Facebook said.

„Energoatom“ noted that this was the tenth power outage since the beginning of 2026 - a "worrying record" for the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian occupation for more than four years.

The statement also said that such statistics were unprecedented and reflected the critical state of nuclear safety at the site.

„The subsequent power outage confirms once again that as long as the Zaporozhye NPP remains under Russian occupation, risks to nuclear and radiation safety will continue to exist. The only guarantee for the safe operation of the plant is its release and return to the full control of Ukraine and its sole legitimate operator,“, “Energoatom“ points out.

The intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated earlier that the Russian armed forces have control centers for kamikaze drones at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.