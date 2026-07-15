The Kremlin has rejected Lithuanian president's claims that Moscow is planning attacks on infrastructure facilities and described these claims as a pretext for militarization directed against Russia, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Gitanas Nauseda said today that he has intelligence that the Russian army is planning strikes on infrastructure facilities and that this requires tightening security measures around energy and transport facilities.

“This is… another portion of scary stories, the purpose of which is to continue brainwashing and prepare the population for further militarization“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference. “To this end, an image of the enemy must be created in the face of some other country, in this case ours, and under this pretext… continue the deployment of NATO's military infrastructure… in the Baltic states“, Peskov added.

Information from NATO member states, including Lithuania and Latvia, indicates that Russia has undertaken various sabotage attempts, Latvian President Edgars Rinkėvičs said today, Reuters reported.

“The information we receive from Lithuania, Latvia and other NATO countries, from various agencies there, indicates various attempts at sabotage and undermining security in our countries“, Rinkėvičs said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

Rinkėvičs did not specify which countries these attempts were directed against.

Earlier in an interview with Baltic television, Nauseda said that Lithuania has intelligence information that Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure, but does not know when and where, and as a precautionary measure, security around energy and transport facilities will be strengthened.