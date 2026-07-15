Ukraine vows to maintain grain exports despite intensified Russian attacks on Black Sea ports

Ukraine will do everything possible to protect its Black Sea ports and maintain grain exports at a level no lower than in the previous season. This was stated by Deputy Economy Minister Taras Vysotsky to Reuters against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks on port infrastructure and cargo ships serving Ukrainian exports, News.bg reports.

According to Vysotsky, maintaining agricultural exports remains a strategic priority for the Ukrainian state, as agriculture remains the main engine of the economy despite the ongoing war.

„The state recognizes the priority of maintaining agricultural exports. "It will be difficult, but we will do everything possible to maintain the minimum guaranteed export volumes to support international food security at a level no lower than last year," the deputy minister said.

Before the latest series of Russian attacks, Ukrainian authorities had predicted that in the 2026/2027 marketing season, which began in July, the country would export about 43 million metric tons of agricultural produce. For comparison, in the previous season, exports exceeded 37 million tons.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified attacks on the infrastructure of ports in the Odessa region, which are the main departure point for Ukrainian agricultural exports. According to the Ukrainian Farmers' Union (UAC), the country has lost approximately a third of its grain export capacity through key Black Sea terminals due to missile and drone attacks.

More than four years into the war, agricultural products, including grains and vegetable oils, remain Ukraine's biggest source of foreign exchange earnings. More than 90% of these exports pass through the three main ports in the southern Odessa region, making them strategic targets in the conflict.

Four of the 13 major grain export terminals have temporarily suspended purchases of produce due to the deteriorating security situation, industry sources told Reuters. Complicating matters further is the fact that some international shipowners are refusing to send vessels to Ukrainian ports for fear of further attacks.

The hostilities continue to have a serious impact on the economies of both warring parties. While Russia is increasing pressure on Ukrainian port infrastructure, Kiev continues to attack Russian energy facilities and logistics infrastructure, including oil terminals and tankers, in an attempt to reduce Moscow's revenues from energy exports.

Experts warn that any prolonged disruption to Ukrainian exports could lead to a new increase in grain prices on international markets and affect countries that traditionally rely on supplies from the Black Sea region.