Russia says planned deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after peace deal reached will be seen as threat

Russia has said it will not accept the deployment of multinational military forces on the territory of Ukraine, even if this happens after a possible cessation of hostilities. According to Moscow, such a contingent would pose a threat to Russian security and would be seen as a legitimate military target. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, quoted by TASS and Reuters, BTA reports.

The statement comes days after the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing“ in Paris, at which about 35 countries supporting Ukraine confirmed their intention to prepare multinational forces to be deployed in the event of a peace deal being reached. These formations are intended to help ensure the security of Ukraine, assist in the restoration of the Ukrainian armed forces, and prevent a new military escalation.

The participants in the initiative also announced that joint military exercises will be held in European countries bordering Ukraine in the coming months. The aim is to check the command structures, coordination between allies and readiness for a possible future mission.

Maria Zakharova categorically rejected these plans.

“The deployment of any military contingents from the countries of the Coalition of the Willing in Ukraine is unacceptable - they will become a legitimate military target in the event of a deployment“, said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

She recalled the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to whom plans for the deployment of forces away from the front line have already been prepared, and the exercises will be held in countries bordering Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, such a presence would mean “de facto foreign intervention“ and would lead to an increase in risks to Russia's security. Moscow insists that any military presence of NATO countries or other allies of Ukraine on Ukrainian territory is unacceptable, regardless of whether it takes place during the war or after a possible ceasefire.

The idea of creating a multinational force was presented by France and Britain as part of future guarantees for Ukraine's security. According to the initiators, such a contingent would not participate in hostilities, but would have a deterrent and stabilizing role in a possible peaceful settlement of the conflict.

To date, no peace agreement has been reached between Russia and Ukraine, and hostilities continue. The question of future guarantees for Ukraine's security remains one of the most contentious topics in international diplomatic efforts to end the war.