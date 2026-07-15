Ukraine plans to produce missiles for the Patriot systems by the end of the year

Ukraine expects to have the technical capacity to produce missiles for the American Patriot air defense systems by the end of this year. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to Zelensky, the country is also working on the development of the European anti-ballistic project “Freya“. He pointed out that Ukraine already has a promising launch complex and missile for the project and expressed hope that the upcoming tests will be successful.

The statement comes against the backdrop of Ukraine's efforts to develop its own defense capabilities and participate in joint European projects in the field of air and missile defense.