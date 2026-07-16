Sergiy Koretsky is the new Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky to appoint Sergiy Koretsky as the country's Prime Minister, world agencies and Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

Koretsky's candidacy was supported by 289 deputies. He becomes the fourth Prime Minister during Zelensky's presidential term, replacing Yulia Sviridenko, who held the post for less than a year.

48-year-old Sergiy Koretsky was born in Lutsk and has many years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Before his appointment, he was the CEO of the Naftogaz group.

In 2006, he ran for deputy in the Verkhovna Rada and the Volyn Regional Council from the list of the People's Bloc of Lytvyn.

A year later, he became the CEO of the management company of the Continuum group, which at that time united over 200 companies in Ukraine, including the WOG gas station chain, the Kherson oil refinery, the Como cheese brand, the Volynoblenergo company and other enterprises.

In 2013, Koretsky headed the WOG gas station chain, and in 2019 he founded the company “Idealist buckets“.

In November 2022, he was appointed head of the state-owned companies “Ukrnafta“ and “Ukrtatnafta“, after they were transferred to state control. During his management, “Ukrnafta“ went from accumulated losses to a total net profit of 40 billion hryvnias in the period 2023-2024.

In May 2025, Koretsky took over the leadership of “Naftogaz Ukraine“, after winning a competition for the position. The company ended 2025 with revenues of 270.9 billion hryvnias, an increase of 5.7% compared to the previous year.

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, which automatically dismissed the entire cabinet.

The next day, the parliamentary group of the “Servant of the People“ party held a meeting with Koretsky to discuss the structure and priorities of the future government, and later President Zelensky officially submitted his candidacy for approval.

The head of state indicated that Koretsky's extensive experience in the energy sector makes him the most suitable candidate to prepare the country for the upcoming winter in war conditions.

The appointment of the new prime minister comes against the backdrop of protests in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities against the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Earlier today it became clear that Fedorov had refused Zelensky's offer to become his advisor. The former minister told journalists that he had had disagreements with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, whom he accused of blocking initiatives of the Ministry of Defense.