Britain and Sweden to provide 16 fighter jets to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said today that Britain will provide Ukraine with additional assistance of 300 million euros and, together with Sweden, will provide 16 Swedish “Gripen” fighter jets to strengthen Ukraine's defenses, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Starmer made the commitment during his visit to Kiev, which was one of his last significant actions in support of the country before leaving the post of British Prime Minister.

Zelensky awarded the prime minister the Order of Freedom in Kiev, praising his support for Ukraine during his last official visit to the country, Agence France-Presse noted.

The Ukrainian leader thanked Starmer for the "unwavering respect of the United Kingdom for our soldiers", sharing footage of the two paying tribute at the memorial wall in the Ukrainian capital. "I thank Keir and the United Kingdom for their unwavering respect for our soldiers, for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Ukraine and all of Europe. It is important that we always remember the heroism of all our fellow citizens who stood up for Ukraine. Eternal gratitude to every man and woman who defended Ukraine against Russian aggression.“

Ahead of his trip, Starmer said: “Throughout this conflict, I have seen the incredible resilience of the Ukrainian people and the iron will of a nation that refuses to be cowed by fear. Their stand has not only protected their own freedom, but has also kept Europe safe“.

“When I became Prime Minister, I knew that the UK must not just stand by Ukraine in this moment, but help build the foundations for its long-term security and success. That is why we are putting the UK at the heart of a stronger Europe – investing more in defence, taking a leading role in developing the military technologies of the future, and doing everything we can to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position. And we have drawn others to join us on this journey. As we have shown at the G7 and NATO summits in recent weeks, the UK and its allies stand absolutely united against Russian aggression.“

“I am very proud of the UK's contribution. This work will continue, and our unwavering support for Ukraine will remain unchanged. Not just for them and for European security, but for families in the UK who have felt the cost of this war through rising prices,“ Starmer added.

During his visit, the British Prime Minister will also be briefed on how allies can further meet Ukraine's needs.

The first batch of 150 British-made artillery barrels will be supplied to Ukraine to strengthen its defence capabilities under a £61 million contract with British company “BAE Systems“. The 105 and 155 mm barrels are manufactured at Sheffield Forgemasters. This is the first time in nearly two decades that forged artillery barrels have been manufactured in the UK.

Starmer's visit is his last before he is replaced by Andy Burnham, who will become the fifth prime minister since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Burnham will become Labour leader tomorrow before taking office on Monday.

In the final days of his term, the prime minister has been focusing on what he sees as his political legacy, including his support for Ukraine, DPA reported.